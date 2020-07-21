David Moyes Says United Gave Him Less Time than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

On the eve of returning to Manchester United again as an opposing manager, David Moyes says that his former club is treating their current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, much differently than they did him. The Scot, who was the so-called “Chosen One” to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, inherited a Premier League title winning team and led them to a position completely below European competition qualification.
He was let go after just ten months, but he certainly did receive a handsome payday to not work for them anymore. As for Solskjaer, he took over for the sacked Jose Mourinho in December of 2018.
Solskjaer took the gig initially on an interim basis, but got off to such a hot start that the club removed the caretaker part of his job title the following spring.
He then struggled to the finish line last season and had a lot of ups and downs this season, until Bruno Fernandes arrived at the end of the January transfer window. There was plenty of clamor to sack to OGS in early and mid-season, but that’s all ancient history now as United will host the Hammers undefeated in their last 12 league fixtures.
“Ole had a difficult start, but the difference between Ole and me is that he’s being given time. He’s bringing players in from the academy, which United have always stood for,” David Moyes said to his press conference.
The 57-year-old then gave praise for the direction that Solskjaer is taking the club now.
“They have got really exciting young players of their own now… It’s a wonderful club and a brilliant place to be, and the biggest club in the world, for me. It’s always a special place to go and I’m looking forward to going back.”
Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Wed July 22, 6pm, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: go to this link
Tean News for both sides: go to this link
Key Stat: West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over United since 2006-07. They won September’s reverse fixture 2-0.
Streaking: United are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League fixtures (W8, D4)
Position: United 62 points, 5th West Ham 37 points, 16th
Prediction United 2, West Ham 0
With safety probably clinched, the Hammers have less to play for, so United should easily be able to get past their old friend David Moyes.
