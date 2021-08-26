Manchester United Set to Face David Moyes in Carabao Cup

Wednesday saw the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup, and the fixture listing has a couple of eye-catching match-ups. One of which is Manchester United vs. West Ham United, a pairing that sees David Moyes lead his Hammers against one of the teams that sacked him.
Moyes, currently sitting atop the Premier League table after the first two matches, is probably managing as well as he ever has in his career right now. That wasn’t the case at United, obviously, as his status as The Chosen One ended in total disaster.
He was gone in less than 8 months, and got a whole lot of money from Old Trafford to go away. He hasn’t fared too well lately against United, but in the Carabao Cup, hey, anything goes.
Here’s the rest of the draws, one of which also features a headline of manager vs. his former team.
CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW IN FULL
- QPR vs Everton
- Preston vs Cheltenham
- Manchester United vs West Ham
- Fulham vs Leeds
- Brentford vs Oldham
- Watford vs Stoke
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- Wigan vs Sunderland
- Norwich vs Liverpool
- Burnley vs Rochdale
- Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon
- Sheffield United vs Southampton
- Man City vs Wycombe
- Millwall vs Leicester
- Wolves vs Tottenham
- Brighton vs Swansea
Yes, Nuno Espirito Santo, who led Tottenham Hotspur to victory over his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers last week in the Premier League, will take on his former employer again in a domestic cup competition.
