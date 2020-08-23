Man United Pursuing David Brooks as Jadon Sancho Alternative

Manchester United have yet to sign a single player in the summer, and soon to be fall, transfer window. That makes them the only member of the “big six” to be completely shut out thus far. There is still plenty of time between now and deadline day on October 5, to make something happen, but United don’t seem to be close on anybody right now.
Old Trafford have seemingly put all their eggs in the Jadon Sancho basket, and with that pursuit going absolutely nowhere, now the transfer talk will shift to all kinds of right winger targets, all over Europe.
Today’s fall-back option to cover is AFC Bournemouth’s David Brooks, who’s been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams in previous windows. With the Cherries being relegated down to the Championship, now may be the time to sell.
They need money and Brooks is a talent who belongs in the top tier. However, he certainly won’t come cheap. According to the Manchester Evening News, David Brooks, 23, “was deemed too expensive last summer as Bournemouth valued him at £50 million. United eventually bought Daniel James from Swansea for £15m.”
Obviously, James hasn’t really worked out too well, otherwise we wouldn’t even be having this conversation. As the M.E.N. link points out, United had also been exploring a potential loan deal with Juventus for Douglas Costa, but apparently their interest on that front has now cooled.
Which brings us back to Brooks. According to the Sun, the young English international can be had for £40 million this time around.
