Man United Team News vs FC Copenhagen: Dalot, Lindelof, Jones

Manchester United are expected to have defenders Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof available again when they take on FC Copenhagen in the Europa League knockout stages tomorrow night.
Both missed out on the 2-1 last 16 second leg victory over LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, but they did train with the first team yesterday. Central defender Phil Jones is a doubt while first choice left back Luke Shaw remains out for the entire UEL.
Additionally, Axel Tuanzebe remains out as he has not featured since the restart. It remains to be seen who will be in between the sticks, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been mum with the word on that. Both are fit for selection though.
For Copenhagen, there are no new injury concerns to report. Having just upset Istanbul to get here, the club from the Danish capital will enter this match with plenty of confidence.
FC Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken is quite the colorful character.
A video of him, telling his players that they’ll receive his bonus money should they pull off the upset, has gone viral on social media. Now that’s motivation!
Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Europa League Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Aug 10, 8pm, Rhein Energie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV/Stream: BT Sport/BT Sport App
Previous Meetings: 2006-07 UCL Group Stages, United won the tie 3-1 (3-0 home, 0-1 away)
Europa League Form: Copenhagen WLDWLW United LWDWWW
Odds: Manchester United (-385), Copenhagen (+1000), Draw: (+480)
UEL Outright Winner Odds: Manchester United (+180), Copenhagen (+6000)
Prediction: United 3, Copenhagen 0
With OGS having had the chance to rest his regulars, they’ll be first team fresh here and that means they should cruise on in to the semifinals.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind