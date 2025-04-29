More bad injury news for Manchester United came in over/just ahead of the weekend- Diogo Dalot may be done for the season. The very solid fullback suffered a calf muscle injury, and he’ll be out a couple/few weeks.

United manager Ruben Amorim provided the following update on Monday: “There is a possibility [that he may not play again this season], but I don’t know. We will check week-by-week, because he can recover quite well.”

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Manchester United at Athletic Club

Kickoff: Thurs. May 1, 8pm, San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Man United Team News

“He has a problem with the muscle in his calf.”

So Diogo Dalot isn’t done yet, and we’ll just have to see, but he will almost certainly miss out on Thursday, and will likely miss the second leg as well.

There is better news with Amad Diallo, overall the team’s best player this season.

He had previously been ruled out for the rest of the season, but it turns out he’ll actually be back soon.

Not this game but perhaps within the next couple after that.

Meanwhile defender Matthijs de Ligt is slightly ahead of Amad, in terms of his return timeline.

Amorim said: “Amad is near [to rejoining the group in training]. Matta is near, but the rest are at the same pace.”

So those are the only updates, for now. Otherwise, everything else remains the same.

Tobias Collyer, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Joshua Zirkzee remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

