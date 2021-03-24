Manchester United Transfer Talk: Patson Daka, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are now off until April 4, when they’ll resume their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion. In the meantime, we’ve got some transfer talk to do, and for the first edition of today’s MUFC transfer talk, go here.
We start with an item on Patsdon Daka, who is being pursued by United, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old striker and Zambia international is likely to be the next star that RB Salzburg sells off to a bigger club. Salzburg has clearly established themselves as a selling club lately, and United will have plenty of competition in the race to sign Daka.
According to the Mail Online’s report, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are also all interested in adding the young scoring sensation to their final third. As for United, it seems somewhat likely that Edinson Cavani will be moving on at the end of the season, and that means Daka could be his potential replacement.
Elsewhere manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a year left on this current deal, and there is fierce debate within the United community about whether he should stay or go. Some believe that his lack of a trophy, and four semifinal losses is evidence that he’s in over his head and that he’s reached his ceiling at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile others believe that his guiding the club to second place in the table, and the Europa League quarterfinal, conveys that the job he’s doing is actually rather impressive. You can count club legend David Beckham in this group– he really extolled the virtues of the Norwegian this week.
However, it’s still plain and simple- OGS needs to finally win some silverware, and he only has one chance left this season to do so.
This piece at the Daily Mirror goes into detail on why he must close that deal in order to earn a new contract.
And this piece at Sky Sports gives us the latest updates on the process, as well as all that’s going on behind the scenes when it comes to restructuring.
