For Manchester United, the preseason truly begins, in earnest on Saturday. They’ll renew the Roses Rivalry for a preseason friendly in the capital of Sweden, and this match will see a notable debut or two for Man United. Summer striker signing Matheus Cunha will make his debut in a red shirt against Leeds United this weekend. Will Cunha start here?

Diego Leon, the youngster that Old Trafford picked up from Cerro Porteno, could debut here as well.

Leeds United vs Manchester United FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Kickoff time: 2PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Friends Arena (or Strawberry Arena), Stockholm, Sweden

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Team News for Both Sides

Starting goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss out however, as he’s suffered a hamstring injury that will force him to miss most, if not all, of the preseason. Otherwise Ruben Amorim’s side are pretty much at full fitness now.

Shifting gears to Leeds, Willy Gnonto and American Brenden Aaronson (although this club is no longer “Leeds United States of America” anymore) are late in returning to the squad, given that they were busy playing international tournaments this summer.

They’ll be given a short holiday before coming back into the team.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories