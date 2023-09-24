Fresh off a badly needed win last night, Manchester United will next take on Crystal Palace, Tuesday night, for a third round League Cup clash. You can call this the first in a two match set, or series, as United will then welcome the Eagles back, four days later, for a Premier League fixture.

What do they say? “Familiarity breeds contempt.” Let’s preview this one.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Crystal Palace at Manchester United

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 26 8pm, Old Trafford

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

As it’s the Carabao Cup, it’s the time to do squad rotation. Although given how injury-riddled Manchester United really is these days, manager Erik ten Hag won’t have that luxury.

He always likes to field a strong side anyway, no matter what the competition, so you’ll usually see some first teamers in the mix, by choice. In this match, some regular starters will be in the first 11, due to necessity.

A debut in goal here for Altay Bayindir? A first starting assignment for Sofyan Amrabat, after his short cameo last night?

Jonny Evans keeps the good times and fun feelings rolling?

Yes, we’re predicting all of that here!

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace (EFL Cup 3rd Round)

Altay Bayindir; Sergio Reguilon; Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Hannibal Mejbri; Rasmus Hojlund.

