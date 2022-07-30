Cristiano Ronaldo Implies He’ll Return to United Tomorrow

Cristiano Ronaldo (or perhaps his Social Media Manager) has been taking to Instagram recently to combat rumors of his transfer to another club.

It happened again on Friday night as the Manchester United striker (maybe it really is him doing this? after all, he wasn’t on tour and hasn’t been training, so he does have more free time to put towards social media) as he posted “Sunday, the King plays,” as a response to a fan page post that focused on his current absence from the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. ??? #MUFC Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

The King? Eric Cantona is suiting up for Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano? I kid, I kid! But it looks like this mess of a situation might finally be resolving itself now. Cristiano Ronaldo desperately wanted out of United this summer, but his agent Jorge Mendes, couldn’t find a team currently playing Champions League football that was interested in him.

People at the leadership levels of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid all made it public knowledge that they weren’t interested in acquiring Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid weren’t having it either! So it looks like United (who never wanted to sell him in the first place) and Ronaldo are stuck with each other for another season.

So one of the two exceedingly tedious transfer sagas that have plagued United supporters is likely coming to an end. Now do Frenkie de Jong!

