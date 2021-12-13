(Update: United’s Tuesday night Premier League match against Brentford has now been officially postponed.) COVID-19 is really starting to have a major adverse impact on the Premier League and European football. Tottenham Hotspur have seen both their European campaign come to an end (although many within the Spurs community probably weren’t excited about the Conference League anyway) and their weekend league fixture postponed.
Now it’s starting to hit Manchester United, as their next domestic fixture, tomorrow at the Brentford Community Stadium, is in serious doubt of actually taking place. United closed their training facility after Monday’s routine testing yielded a covid-19 outbreak.
The club statement reads:
“Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT COVID-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.
“Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols. Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a COVID infection and player preparation perspective.
“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”
The delta variant of covid-19 is certainly formidable enough, and its done a lot of damage to the world. We don’t know yet how serious the new omicron variant is, but no matter what, we certainly have to take it seriously.
