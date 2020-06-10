Man United Transfer Talk: Coutinho, Perisic, Bernardeschi

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For the first edition today’s MUFC transfer talk, go here. For today’s MUFC news and notes go here.
United are one of many clubs that have been linked with FC Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho, but they have reportedly pulled out now.
According to Sport, there are only two teams that the Brazilian’s agent is talking to right now. You have Newcastle United, which we discussed yesterday, in covering how Chelsea has also dropped out. The other is Tottenham Hotspur, which might just provide a great fit for him.
Speaking of Tottenham transfer targets, it appears the north London side will rival United in the pursuit of Ivan Perisic, a footballer Old Trafford has long coveted. Bayern Munich secured a loan move, with an option to buy, for Perisic, but apparently they don’t want to meet Inter Milan’s price in order to procure a permanent deal.
According to Inside Futbol, both Premier League clubs will be watching Bayern to see if they’ll exercise the option.
Finally, what will Ed Woodward do if they don’t land their top target, Jadon Sancho? Who are the more cost-effective targets at the winger position? According to Tuttosport, via the Daily Star, United officials ready to make an offer for Juventus man Federico Bernardeschi.
The 26-year-old might be able to be had him for as little as £30 million.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind