Cody Gakpo Reportedly Still Keen to Join Manchester United

Dutch national team star Cody Gakpo, who really impressed at the tournament in Qatar, has reportedly been very interested in the idea of joining United, ever since the summer when he was first linked to the club.

He’s still keen now, and it’s really just a matter of whether or not United want to meet PSV Eindhoven’s valuation for their player. Check out this report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

Cody Gakpo hasn’t changed his mind on Manchester United. He was keen on joining last summer and this is still the case, discussions with his agents have always been positive. ??? #MUFC It’s on Man United now, time to decide internally about €55/60m investment. pic.twitter.com/tsp3l4VbCH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

Ben Jacobs, of CBS Sports had a similar report, listing the potential amount in pounds (you can see the Tweet below), Although the Daily Mail says United could pay around £50m for Gakpo. The deciding factor will be whether or not United manager Erik ten Hag truly believes the forward is worth it or not.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now totally gone, the Red Devils have a void to fill in the final third.

Manchester United’s opening bid is expected to be shy of £45m. Clubs not too far apart in valuation. And this might be enough if payment terms suit PSV. Erik ten Hag sees Gakpo, along with a fullback, as a priority this January. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 26, 2022

However, Gakpo is not a striker, which is what the club need. They have wingers, but they could use another center forward.

The last time Ten Hag was asked about Cody Gakpo, in his most recent media opportunity, staged right before Christmas, this is what he said:

He just couldn’t stop smiling ? Yeah, Cody Gakpo’s coming to Man Utd in January then.pic.twitter.com/tOGVqrM2YX — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) December 23, 2022

That does sound like they’re very interested. The January transfer window is truly ready to get really fired up now, and it all starts with the Cody Gakpo narratives.

