Manchester United Now Pursuing Cody Gakpo to Fill their Void in Attack

Another day, another fallback option or contingency plan for Manchester United in their sad quest to update and augment their final third. The Cristiano Ronaldo holdout, and all its bitter side effects have really wreaked havoc on Old Trafford’s transfer window this summer. Benjamin Sesko choose a move to RB Leipzig over United, leading the club to go after Marko Arnautovic.

But now the deal for him is off due to supporter disgust and pressure, which included a backlash especially against United CEO and transfer chief Richard Arnold So now where do they go?

Cody Gakpo to Manchester United is now a real possibility, per Jason Burt. An exciting player, great finisher, and would cost just around £35m – get it done!!! pic.twitter.com/Co0AHFWKGp — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 9, 2022

The Daily Mail summed it up best, repotting that United’s “desperate search for a forward has reportedly led them to register an interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo.”

There are certainly worse forward options to back your way into. Cody Gapko, 23, is considered the ideal alternative target to Antony, the Ajax winger that United missed out on because his price tag was just too high. PSV reportedly value Gakpo at abount £35-£40M, so he won’t come cheap. United definitey have an in though, as they are managed by former United club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

A move for Cody Gakpo could hinge on whether or not PSV advance in UEFA Champions League group stage qualifying tonight.

“We must first focus on [the second leg against Monaco] and try to make it to the Champions League,” Gakpo said to ESPN, when asked about being linked with United.

“Then it is more likely that I will stay. I don’t think I have said anywhere that I am leaving, so there is definitely a chance that I will stay. I’m open for a cup of coffee with the management – or coffee for them and water for me. We’ll see how it goes.”

PSV and Monaco are knotted up at 1, after the first leg, which was staged in The Principality.

Cody Gakpo could be a nice way to salvage what’s been a pretty bad transfer window for United. Plus, given his Netherlands international and player int he Dutch Eredivisie status, he fits the Erik ten Hag transfer strategy pretty well.

