Manchester United Transfer Talk: Chukwuemeka, Pogba

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. For our all United transfer rumor starting XI go to this link.
For our optimal United starting XI, with all transfer targets acquired and key players retained, go to this link. Today, we start with an update from Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a return to Juventus, or a move to Real Madrid.
The Frenchman didn’t get into where his future lies, but he did say he’s frustrated by the stoppage in play, and that he’s ready to return. He’s fit and raring to go now, motivated by having been so limited by injuries this season.
“I’m already training and touching the ball,” the midfielder said to the club’s official podcast.
“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.”
“You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well and, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”
Elsewhere, United seem to have a strategy, and a plan now when it comes to the transfer window, and that modus operandi is to sign young domestic talent.
Enter Carney Chukwuemeka, of Aston Villa who is regarded to be one of the top England U17 internationals. The 16-year-old is in contract extension talks with Villa, but according to various reports, he’s wanted by several of the big boys.
Both Manchester clubs, as well as Liverpool are in the race to sign the central midfielder, who many regard to be a true box to box player. The battle to acquire Chukwuemeka, a special young talent, could really get heated this summer.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind