Manchester United Finally Announce Christian Eriksen Signing

Manchester United have finally announced their second signing of the summer, Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, who arrives on a free transfer. The former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur man, long speculated about but not finally announced until today, has signed a three year deal.

In 237 Premier League appearances, he’s registered 123 goal involvements (52 goals scored, 71 assists).

Club Football Director John Murtough told club media: “Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him.

“In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

Fantastic to hear these words from the new boy! ??#mufc pic.twitter.com/y8pr5z4GUi — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) July 15, 2022

Christian Eriksen said: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

Christian Eriksen is now in the fold, but he won’t be joining up on the tour in Australia.

Likewise for another midfielder, Lisandro Martinez, who is very close to finalizing his deal and becoming the third signing of the window. Martinez won’t get all the paperwork and details done in time to join the tour.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

