It was an issue that you knew was going to rear its ugly head at some point- the Manchester United holding midfielder selection crisis. Casemiro getting his second red card of the season, last month, led to his getting another, longer than usual suspension.

It came at a time when Christian Eriksen was sidelined, long-term, with a serious ankle injury, and thus, depth in the position group became razor thin; especially whenever Marcel Sabitzer picked up a knock.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: 8pm local, Wednesday April 5, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford: go here

United Team News vs Brentford: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standing: United LDLWW 4th, 50 pts Brentford DDWLW 7th, 43 pts

Google Result Probability: United win 59% Draw 22% Brentford 19%

And that is why United hit a recent slump (winless in their last three league contests) and now find themselves outside looking in on the top four, and with UEFA Champions League qualification.

However, it will all be coming back to full strength soon, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both expected to return to action next week. Eriksen is back in full training, and Casemiro will soon see out the rest of his suspension, as he has just two matches to sit out left.

? Manchester United should be able to start Casemiro and Eriksen next week, per Samuel Luckhurst. I reckon Thursday’s Europa League game against Sevilla. HUGE boost. pic.twitter.com/e6JmIBnsYQ — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) April 4, 2023

“They’re two quality players in the midfield department, games will always be decided in midfield,” Ten Hag said to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game against Eriksen’s former team, Brentford, at Old Trafford.

“So when you miss two quality players, it’s clear. But you have a squad, if you don’t have them you still have to win.”

It’s too bad Christian Eriksen won’t get a chance to face his former team. Said Ten Hag of the player’s availability:

“Not for tomorrow but he’s returning on the pitch. He’s returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make progress,” he added.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories