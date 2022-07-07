Christian Eriksen Undergoing United Medical, Finalizing Transfer

It took awhile for Manchester United to wake up from their summer transfer window slumber, but the activity is really beginning now. Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is undergoing his Manchester United medical and finalizing the rest of his paperwork for his inbound transfer.
It remains to be seen whether or not everything with signed, sealed, delivered in time for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford man to fly out with the rest of the team tomorrow, for their summer preseason tour.
Contracts are being checked by lawyers… and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. ??? #MUFC
Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He’s joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.
Still this is a done deal and he becomes the club’s second signing of the summer, behind Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia. Eriksen, who signed a three year contract, might have to miss the Thailand portion of the tour, and then join up with the rest of the squad later.
Beyond Christian Eriksen, United still have plenty of more transfer business that they need to do. They are far behind their big six rivals.
The Frenkie de Jong saga is still rumbling on, with no real end in sight. If Cristiano Ronaldo gets his wish and leaves, which is looking more likely now, then acquiring a new, high flying forward is a must.
Promising Ajax man Antony has been linked, but United are apparently not willing to spend what the Dutch powerhouse are asking.
But you can worry about that later, for now United have pulled off a really special signing. Christian Eriksen, a tremendous feel good story for obvious reasons, will fit in nicely, and as we saw during his time with the Bees, he’s fully back to being 100% the playmaker and creator that he used to be.
