We have our first confirmed departure from Manchester United, and it came mere minutes after the season concluded. Midfielder Christian Eriksen went out with a bang- converting a penalty in the Championship Sunday win at home over Aston Villa. Designated PK taker Bruno Fernandes was ordered to step aside, and let Eriksen seize the moment.

He did exactly that, scoring his first, last and only Premier League goal of the season.

Christian Eriksen

Then after the match was over, the Danish international told the media of his imminent exit.

“Yes, that is correct,” Eriksen responded when asked by a television reporter if his time at United is now through.

“I think that is also why Bruno gave me a penalty as a nice farewell. I think we did it today for the fans. It has been a tough season, but I am going to wish them all the best.

“It is an incredible stadium, an incredible club and I have no doubt I will be back at some point.

“It has been an exciting few years being in this stadium and playing for this club. I have enjoyed it and I take a lot of good memories with me.”

We shall see where he goes next as a free agent. With no transfer fee to contend with, a lot of clubs will be interested.

Asked about what is next for him, Eriksen said:

“First of all, a holiday and relax, and then the national team.”

Victor Lindelof

The second signing of the Jose Mourinho era is one of the longest serving United players. And now, his time is up, with the club itself confirming it.

Like Eriksen, the former Swedish Capt. is out of contract, and won’t receive a new deal.

The club statement says of Lindelof: “Our no. 2 started for the final time on Sunday as he bids farewell to the Theatre of Dreams, having spent eight seasons in Manchester.”

