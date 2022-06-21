Manchester United Transfer Talk: Christian Eriksen, Antony

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors.
So with that in mind, let’s dive right in to the latest narratives surrounding Manchester United, beginning with Christian Eriksen. The great Dane will decide between United, returning to Tottenham Hotspur or staying at Brentford FC.
Although transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a tweet earlier today, makes it sound like Tottenham are out of the running now. Ditto for this Twitter posting from Spurs Web below it. Both United and Tottenham have reportedly offered Eriksen a two year deal with an option for a third.
Eriksen supposedly wants to stay in London, but Brentford, obviously, don’t have the money to match United and Tottenham.
Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. ?? #transfers
Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022
The word coming out of Tottenham seems to be downplaying a potential Christian Eriksen return this summer… ???
– @AlasdairGold ?
— The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) June 20, 2022
Eriksen would slot in well at United, and he fits Erik ten Hag’s system perfectly. We’ll see how this shapes out this week, as Eriksen is reportedly set to make his decision by then.
Elsewhere, there are multiple reports indicating that United could be closing in on their first actual signing of the summer (which might render posts like this obsolete) with Brazilian winger Antony on his way over from Ajax.
United officials are currently in Amsterdam trying to finalize a £40 million acquisition.
The 22-year-old scored 12 times for the champions of the Dutch Eredivisie. The Daily Mail has more at this link.
Mufc have to act fast and make signings so that their season will not be from the begining