Man United News: Chicharito, Rio, Moyes, Project Restart

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League is will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Project Restart appears to be a rousing success, as training has returned. Additionally, the UK government has now given the official all clear for sporting events to return.
Until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze. So let’s take a spin through the Manchester United newsphere in cyberspace. For today’s MUFC transfer rumors round-up go here.
We start with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, providing the ultimate green light for the PL.
“The wait is over,” said Dowden said. “Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments.”
“This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it’s right for them to restart.”
“This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved.”
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added the following statement of elation:
“The Premier League welcomes the Government’s announcement today. ”
“All major sports, including the Premier League, have been working together with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to produce this Stage Three protocol.”
“We could not have reached this point without the full support of the Government, especially DCMS, Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer’s team.”
“We have provisionally planned to restart the Premier League on 17 June, but there is still much work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved. This includes consulting with our clubs, players and managers – along with all our other stakeholders – as the health and welfare of our participants and supporters is our priority. If all goes well, we will be thrilled to resume the 2019/20 season in just over two weeks’ time.”
The Premier League also revealed today that zero, yes 0, out of 1130 COVID-19 tests taken on Thursday and Friday came back positive. This round, the fourth one conducted, is the first time that all tests produced negative results.
Moving forward, all players and staff will be tested twice a week.
Finally, former United striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez appeared The Locker Room show, hosted by MUFC legend Rio Ferdinand. The Mexican international did not hold back when hitting out at former United manager David Moyes.
Ferdinand and Hernandez were teammates at Old Trafford during Moyes’ ill-fated and brief run as Red Devils boss.
“They brought David Moyes. It’s not about being a good or a bad coach or his ideas – I’m not going to question that,” Chicharito said.
“The problem is, I don’t understand how it’s possible that you’re not that humble or not clever enough to maintain or at least half of what you’re succeeding, the way he [Ferguson] was doing it because he’s the greatest of all time.’
“That’s why he lasted the seven months he lasted. He was so stubborn and he didn’t have that adaptability and that growth acceptance. You need to grow to be in United.”
Moyes, labeled ‘The Chosen One’ of Sir Alex Ferguson, lasted just seven months. He’s held several jobs since getting sacked in April 2014, and now leads West Ham United.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind