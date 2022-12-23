Manchester United Draw Charlton in EFL Cup Quarterfinals

We’re down to the elite eight in the EFL Cup, and seven of the remaining sides are from the top flight. The only non-Premier League team left is Charlton Athletic FC, and they are from League One (the third tier of the English FA pyramid).

So it looks like Manchester United really lucked out, as they are the team which drew the minnows from the Southeast London.

EFL Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Manchester United vs Charlton

Southampton vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Newcastle vs Leicester City

Boxing Day Fixture Preview Material

Man United team news: go here Man United Starting XI Prediction: go here

The last time United won a trophy, it was the Jose Mourinho era, and it came in the UEFA Europa League, in 2017. So it has been awhile, especially by their lofty standards. It is looking like this tournament is maybe setting up, potentially, as a golden opportunity for United to finally end that drought.

Perhaps.

Obviously, City have been dominant in the EFL Cup competition this decade or so, and they’re still in this field, obviously, but right now they seem like the only major obstacle left for the Red Devils.

United are not used to completing seasons without winning silverware. At least not until the last few seasons under the Glazer regime.

