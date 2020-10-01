Champions League Draws: Man United and PSG in Same Grouping

UEFA have announced the Champions League groupings, only minutes ago, and there are some very interesting draws here to say the least. Manchester United ended up with a group that includes Paris Saint-Germain, and that means we’ll see a rematch of the very memorable 2018-19 quarter-final tie, in which United went against all odds and flipped the script on PSG.
The road leg triumph in that tie, which stands as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s finest moment as United manager, probably clinched him the gig on a full time basis. (He was still interim manager at that point)
The tie is also a rematch of the de facto “title” game (as preseason tournaments don’t truly have “titles”) of the 2015 International Champions Cup, won convincingly by PSG at Soldier Field in Chicago. United’s tie against last year’s UCL runners-up also provides a chance for a reunion with old friends Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria.
That said, let’s list out the rest of the groupings.
Here is the full 20/21 UEFA Champions League Grouping
Group A
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Red Bull Salzburg
Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C
Porto
Manchester City
Olympiakos
Marseille
Group D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
Midtjylland
Group E
Sevilla
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Stade Rennes
Group F
Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge
Group G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
RB Leipzig
Istanbul Basaksehir
