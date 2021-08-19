United Team News at Southampton: Cavani, Varane, Henderson, Lingard

Sunday will see Manchester United travel to Southampton FC, where they will take on a side that they have really dominated lately. Several United players come back into the fold/have an increased role, including the two summer signings.
Raphael Varane will be registered in time to make his debut in a red shirt, while Jadon Sancho will be available to start and go the full 90 minutes. Additionally, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Elanga have resumed training, and will be in the mix for Sunday squad selection.
Manchester United at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Aug 22, 2pm BST, St. Mary’s
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: United Win 4/6 Draw 10/3 Southampton Win 9/2
Series History: United Wins 28 Draws 9 Southampton Wins 7
Additional Team News for Both Sides
Southampton will be without academy graduates Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone, both of which are sidelined with knee injuries. Flipping back to United, they are moving much closer to having their best possible XI to select from.
Edinson Cavani has completed the mandatory isolation required, in covid-19 safety protocols, from returning home after being overseas.
Look for him to make a cameo most likely, as he was on holiday in his native Uruguay following his international duty in the Copa America. Dean Henderson is back in the mix, having recovered from long term effects of having contracted covid, but don’t expect him to get the starting nod.
Alex Telles (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder surgery) remain out as long term injury absentees.
Prediction: United 3, Southampton 0
Saints blew a 2-0 lead at home to lose this match 3-2 last season. Meanwhile the reverse fixture at Old Trafford was see above. Hard to not pick a United win here.
