Manchester United Team News at Newcastle: Cavani, Tuanzebe

Much has been made of Manchester United’s issues and struggles right now, and deservedly so. The international break provided a respite and a potential reset, but it also gave people more down time to reflect upon and analyze their disastrous summer transfer window, as well as the total fiasco that has been their start to the league season.
Up next is a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, where they’ll take on the 9th Geordies, who have a form guide of WLDW. Meanwhile United, who have played one less game, sit 16th, with a LWL form guide.
Manchester United at Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat October 17, 8pm BST, St James Park
TV: NBC Peacock, a streaming service (US) Sky Sport (UK)
Magpies team news, starting XI predictions: coming soon
Betting Odds: Newcastle win 17/4 Draw 13/4 United win 71/100
The good news for United is that they are nearly fully fit as a team. Long term injury absentee Axel Tuanzebe is back in training and should be available for selection. It can’t get any worse in central defense, no matter who is there, so hey, why not?
In announcing their Champions League squad last week, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo were left off, so it’s safe to say they won’t be making the match day squad here, or perhaps ever again? The one notable absentee for United is deadline day signing Edinson Cavani.
The 33-year-old was signed on a free in the 11th hour, despite being available since June. As he arrives into the UK from a COVID hot spot in France, he must first isolate for two weeks.
That means he must train only individually, and cannot join the team on Saturday. This is all precautionary, but imagine what would have happened if United had had their ducks in a row on this one? If United actually had a transfer window plan, and saw it through, instead of last minute panic buying?
They could have signed Cavani much much earlier, and had him ready in plenty of time for his debut instead.
