Edinson Cavani Staying till End of Season, Says Ralf Rangnick

Edinson Cavani, arguably the most clinical finisher on the current Manchester United squad, is set to stay until the end of the season. Known as El Matador, the 34-year-old Uruguayan, who unfortunately doesn’t see regular playing time with the club, has been linked with a move away this January transfer window.
According to interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who wanted the former Paris Saint-Germain man to stay put, the striker has now been convinced to stay put until the end of the season.
“I told him that if it was up to me I would want him to stay,” Rangnick said.
“I had a conversation with him [on Thursday]. He came into my office and we spoke for almost half an hour and he told me he will definitely stay and would want to stay until the end of the season.
“Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, he did it on his own behalf and he told me that I can rely on him to stay until the end of the season and give his very best and be a role model for the young players.
“If he should play from the start, he’s available and he’s happy to play.
“Even if he’s not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players and for me this is good news.”
Cavani has been held back this season by both injury and a positive test for covid-19; his playing time has been limited.
United are a total mess right now, as they’re still struggling to get back into the race for top four; even despite Rangnick having taken over for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in midseason.
