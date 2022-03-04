Man United Team News at Man City: Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay

March 4, 2022
Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United have seen the away team win more often than in any other league fixture. We’ve seen the road side emerge victorious 21 in this rivalry series.

Only against Chelsea (18) and Liverpool (17) have Manchester United lost more Premier League games than they have against Man City (16), despite the Citizens having not played in five different campaigns of the competition. Given these numbers and statistics, it looks like a mixed bag of sorts for United, in terms of their Manchester Derby prospects. 

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Mar 6, 430pm, City of Manchester Stadium

PL Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWD Manchester United DWWDD

PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 66 pts   Manchester United 4th, 47 pts

Result Probability: Manchester City 69%   Manchester United 18%   Draw 13%

Odds: Manchester City -250   Manchester United +650   Draw +360

Man United Team News

Holding midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to recover from an unspecified illness in time to take his starting place in the middle of the park. Edinson Cavani could return from his ongoing groin issue, but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted there are a couple “question marks” over the availability of some unspecified players.

Also, in case you’re wondering about who could take the place of Rangnick once he’s gone, go to this link for the latest updates on that.

