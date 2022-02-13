Man United Team News vs Brighton: Cavani, Ronaldo, Fred, Bailly

Yesterday marked the third straight game that Manchester United failed to hold a lead, and this time the final result was a 1-1 home draw with Southampton FC. It’s yet another blown opportunity for additional points, all of which are needed for what is sure to be a cutthroat competition to finish in the top four.
Another home clash against a mid-table side comes quickly, as United host surprising Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night. Let’s preview.
Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: Tuesday Feb. 15, Old Trafford, 8:15 local
United team news: go here
Google Result Probability: United Win 55% Draw 25% Brighton Win 20%
PL Form Guide: United DDWWD Brighton WDDDW
PL Position: United 5th, 40 pts Brighton 9th, 33 pts
Scoring Sahara Desert
What is going on with Cristiano Ronaldo? He is just not scoring in 2022, and he hasn’t posted a goal in any of his last six appearances, across all competitions. The last time he had a scoring drought like this was December 2008-January 2009, when he failed to nab a goal in seven straight matches on the club level.
It’s also worth noting that United have averaged fewer goals per game under Ralf Rangnick than they have under any other manager, caretaker or full-time, in the Premier League era.
Team News Updates
Edinson Cavani was a last minute scratch from the Saints match, due to a groin injury he suffered in training on Friday. Asked in post-match if Cavani would be fit to face Brighton, Rangnick told the press: “I don’t know to be honest.
“I thought and was told after training yesterday that he would be available for today [Southampton] but, after training, the doctor came to see me and then I spoke to Edi and I told them let’s wait until this morning before the game and see if treatment can make things any better.
“But then I spoke to him today before we had breakfast and he said to me that the pain is too big and he cannot play.”
Elsewhere, Alex Telles (covid) recovered enough to make the squad on Saturday, but didn’t feature. Maybe he has a bigger role here. Eric Bailly (foot injury) and Fred (covid) were left out of the team.
