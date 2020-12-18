Manchester United Team News vs Leeds United: Cavani, Rojo, Jones

Reports of the demise of Manchester United are greatly exaggerated. An exciting come-from-behind win at Sheffield United means that they have now taken 16 of their last 18 league points possible. They are now only five points behind their arch-rivals and top of the table team Liverpool. United also have a match in hand on all the clubs above them.
Sunday sees United taking on their old rivals Leeds United. “We’re really good away from home,” Solskjaer said. “We need to sharpen up at home. Sunday will be a massive test for us. It’s a big, big derby for us.”
Manchester United vs Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 4:15p m GMT Sun Dec 20
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Head to head: Leeds win 26, United wins 46, Draws 35
TV: NBCSN, Stream NBCSports.com
Odds: United win -150, Draw +320, Leeds win +350
The two ancient rivals are separated by about only 50 miles, but this will be their first league meeting since 2004.
Team News
Summer acquisition Edinson Cavani, who has missed the last two games due to a knock, faces a late fitness test here. However, made headlines today for a very different reason. The striker is now facing a ban after he was charged by the English Football Association for what they have called “insulting and improper” language on his Instagram page.
If Cavani is found guilty, he could be hit with a three-game ban under FA rules. The South American has until Jan 4 to respond.
Elsewhere Phil Jones remain out injured until after Boxing Day, and the same holds true for Marcos Rojo. These are the only threefitness issues that OGS has to contend with.
Prediction: United 2, Leeds 2
With Leicester City and Wolves are on the horizon, this looks like a trap game for United, who are weary from a much harder workload than what Leeds have had to deal with lately.
