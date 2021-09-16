Man United Early Team News vs West Ham: Cavani, McTominay

Sunday brings the Jesse Lingard Cup, I guess you could call it, when Manchester United visit West Ham United. The English attacking midfielder will be desperate to put Tuesday evening’s disaster behind him as quickly as possible.
His errant back pass, which perfectly set up the game-winning goal for Young Boys, was one of those “you got to see it” plays, and not in a good way. Lingard was dominant during his loan spell with the Hammers last season, so this match will be extra special for him.
In terms of the early team news for United in this clash (we’ll check in again on Friday, and post more updates then) Edinson Cavani is a doubt after not traveling with the squad to Switzerland in midweek.
We probably won’t see El Matador in action again until next week, and the same might hold true for defensive midfielder Scott McTominay. He’s been missing out due to what’s being reported as surgery for a minor groin problem.
Marcus Rashford is out until at least October while Amad Diallo and Alex Telles join him as long term injury absentees.
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and central defender Phil Jones have both finally seen some action now this season, albeit with the U23s, and it came this past Friday.
Henderson, who was the No. 1 for the back half of last season, looks set to soon challenge for the starting gig in between the sticks again. Meanwhile Jones is moving closer towards featuring for the club for the first time since…the Sir Alex Ferguson era. We kid, we kid.
We’ll be back by Friday with the starting XI prediction and more updates/previews for the game ahead.
