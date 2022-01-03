United Transfer Talk: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are once again looking pedestrian, and playing pragmatic, as we’re currently seeing yet another indifferent edition of the series against Wolverhampton Wanderers. More than 4/5 of the way through the home league fixture against Wolves, we’re still goalless.
Maybe the January transfer window could be more interesting and exciting? Let’s talk the latest narratives surrounding Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and more, now.
Watching United play like total crap again and uninspiringly slog through another match with #Wolves has me feeling exactly like Grandpa Abe Simpson right now:
"I'm cold and there are Wolves after me." #MUNWOL #GGMU #MUFC https://t.co/U5BXKjwx8C
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) January 3, 2022
Let’s start with the latest on El Matador, who has been linked with a move away this January window.
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick desperately wants the 34-year-old Uruguayan to stay, telling the media:
“We had a few conversations in the last couple of weeks – probably the player with whom I have spoken most. I told him from the first day that he is a highly important player. He is probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal.
“His professionalism, his work ethic is amazing and I told him that I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season.
He also knows how highly I rate him and respect him, and that was also the reason why I played him from the beginning together with Cristiano [against Burnley].
“He knows that I will definitely not let him go. I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it’s clear that Edi has to stay. With regard to the other players [leaving in the transfer window], yes, our squad is maybe a bit big with regards to numbers but we still have Covid, we have three competitions.”
Cavani, who has only made 10 appearances this season due to battling injuries and covid, is reportedly wanted by FC Barcelona.
Which then makes for the perfect transition to the next topic, the potential swap deal between Barcelona and United.
It would be a misfit for misfit kind of transaction, with Martial headed to Catalonia, and Ousmane Dembele going back the other way.
Martial would sign on a six month loan deal with Barca, while Dembele would move over on a permanent deal to Old Trafford; potentially.
According to MARCA: “Dembele’s contract with Barcelona is due to expire in June, and the Camp Nou club have thus far been unable to agree an extension with the French international.”
Martial has wanted out, and been public about it, for some time, but apparently there just aren’t a lot of takers out there.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind