Man United Team News at Burnley: Cavani, Lindelof, Bailly, Lingard

Here we go again, another year without a trophy for Manchester United. While they are still alive in the UEFA Champions League competition, United’s prospects of winning that tournament are about as likely as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returning to coach the team this week.
Crashing out of the FA Cup on Friday night, they are now eliminated early from both domestic cup competitions. Additionally, they have been out of the league title race for a long time already. So it appears the silverware drought, active since 2017, will continue on.
Manchester United at Burnley FC FYIs
Kick: Tue Feb 8, Turf Moor, 8pm
PL Form Guide: United WWDLW Burnley DDLLD
PL Position: United 4th, 38 points Burnley 20th, 13 points
Google Result Probability: United win 60% Burnley win 23% Draw 17%
United Team News
Solskjaer is now in the books as the first United manager of the post Sir Alex Ferguson era not to win a trophy. While Ralf Rangnick is only a caretaker boss, it appears that the German will almost certainly join OGS in this dubious distinction.
But they still have the top four to play for this season, and up next is a trip to the Turf Moor to battle Burnley. Let’s take a look at the latest team news, starting with Eric Bailly, the only confirmed absentee. He returned from AFCON with an ankle injury and now faces an indefinite amount of time on the sidelines.
Jesse Lingard could be available for selection here, having taken some time to bolster his mental health, following the deadline day collapse of his proposed move to Newcastle United. His explanation of why he took leave directly clashes with Rangnick’s.
Edinson Cavani could be back in the mix here after having sat out the FA Cup defeat due to fatigue and jet lag from the South American fixtures in the international break. And finally, Victor Lindelof could be available for selection if he recovers from an undisclosed illness in time.
And obviously, you heard about Mason Greenwood, who is suspended indefinitely.
Prediction
It’s the league’s absolute bottom side, if they Red Devils can’t take all three points here than Lord help them. They’re a mess right now, but they’re not that messy. United 3-0
