Man United Team News at Young Boys: Cavani, Henderson, McTominay

Manchester United will commence their UEFA Champions League campaign tomorrow with a visit to Bern, Switzerland where they’ll face Young Boys in group stage competition.
United have named their squad for the European opener, and Cristiano Ronaldo, a man who has won this competition five times, is indeed in the team. It’s time to take a look at who else is available, but also who is not for this Group F clash. Let’s preview!
Manchester United at Young Boys FYIs
Kickoff: Tues Sept 14, 5:45 BST, Stade de Suise
TV/Streaming: BT Sport 2, Paramount +
Series History: United have won both of the previous meetings
Manchester United Team News
The big news here is that Edinson Cavani is out for a little while with a knock. Meanwhile left back Alex Telles and central defensive midfielder Scott McTominay are working their way back to match fitness, but this match will come far too soon for the pair.
Elsewhere, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is progressing on his rehabilitation, having gotten some playing time recently with the U23s. Finally, Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford remain out as long term injury absentees. That said, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still have plenty of selection options available for this one.
Prediction: United 3, Young Boys 0
The Red Devils have gotten this season off to a pretty special start- expect them to keep it rolling here tomorrow night.
