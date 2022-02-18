Man United Team News at Leeds (Roses Rivalry): Cavani, Heaton, Matic

For the first time in 16 years, we’ll see a full capacity Elland Road host a meeting of the Yorkshire and Lancashire sides. Sixteen is the operative number here, as Leeds United has won just one of their last 16 EPL matches against Manchester United, their bitter Roses Derby rivals. (More on the Roses Rivalry, and its origins in the next post)
The last Leeds victory came 20 years ago, and that means United will be looking for their first league double over Leeds this century, in this one.
Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm GMT Sun. Feb. 19, Elland Road
Premier League Podcast (discussing Roses Rivalry origin): go here
PL Position: Manchester United 4th, 43 points Leeds United 15th, 23 points
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Form: Manchester United WDDWW Leeds United LDLWW
Odds: Manchester United (-189) | Leeds United (+450) | Draw (+333)
United Team News
United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick provided the latest team news updates on Friday, covering a trio of players. Edinson Cavani is the headliner here.
“Edinson Cavani will still be out, he’s still having some problems with his groin and his stomach,” Rangnick said. “The same is true with Tom Heaton.
“Apart from that, everybody else seems to be available. Nemanja Matic is back. He’s maybe available, if not for Leeds, for the next two games.”
He also discussed the meaning of this big, emotional match, but also put it in proper context, with what’s ahead for the Red Devils.
“We are fully aware the Leeds game is important one for us, to stay where we are in the table,” the German continued.
“We have an important one at Atletico Madrid [on Wednesday] in a competition we would like to proceed to the next round and then we have Watford.”
Should be a spirited one, to say the least, as United are fighting for top four, and Leeds are trying to make sure they don’t slip and fall into a relegation scrap at the end of the season.
