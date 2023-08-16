Casemiro the Most Searched Man United Player on Google

A list of the most searched Premier League players on Google was released earlier today, and some of the results may surprise you. The top player in Manchester United’s squad is Casemiro, who generates 1.3 million Google searches, worldwide, per month.

Yes, he’s ahead of everyone else in the team, including Marcus Rashford- who’s actually seventh on this list at 717,000 per month.

This is according to Digital Funnel, a firm that specializes in search engine analysis. Their Data was compiled by examining global monthly search volume for various terms using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer.

Even more surprising is the #2 slot, which belongs to Casemiro countryman Richarlison, of Tottenham Hotspur, who inspires 1.38 million Google searches, worldwide, per month.

While Richarlison is certainly not a “star” these days by any means, well, he is “polarizing.”

Some of the stuff he says and does certainly raises eye-brows and gets attention, so that most likely explains it. Why didn’t we lead with the top spot?

Because it’s too obvious and self-explanatory in Erling Haaland.

The big Norwegian, who broke the Premier League single season scoring record last term, is the most Googled player, as he registers a whopping 2.7m searches across the globe per month.

So in the case of #1, it is all about greatness. With #2, it’s all about…well, he’s a guy that consistently elicits strong opinions. He led the line on Sunday, in the absence of Harry Kane, so with the Tottenham talisman having moved on for good finally, we expect the Richarlison number to climb.

Getting back to United, the only other players to register on the 35-player long list are Lisandro Martinez (11th with 633,000) and Mason Mount (14th with 440,000) .

Manchester City lead the way in terms of which team’s fixtures generates the most search, and we’ll cover that in the next post.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

