As Manchester United prepare to take on Sevilla, in the quarterfinal round of the UEFA Europa League, they are looking at the prospect of one key player being available again, while another key player will be unavailable.

Leading scorer Marcus Rashford is very likely to be ruled out here, having suffered a painful looking muscular injury in the win over Everton on the weekend.

Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Quarterfinal FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday April 13, 8pm, Old Trafford

MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact 1: United are just the second team to ever face four different opponents from the same country in the same European season: Real Betis, Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Sevilla here.

Fun Fact II: Leeds United was the first, as they faced four different Spanish clubs during the 2000-01 UEFA Champions League.

MUFC Team News

Ten Hag said in the post match press availabilities that the situation didn’t look good, and he overtly blamed the fixture pile-up within the schedule for what happened.

He has been star man for United this season, and they really need him. But as he exits, Casemiro, another player who is extremely critical to what they do, comes straight back into the side.

The Brazilian has not featured since he saw against Southampton a couple weeks ago, his second send off of the campaign, which earned him a four-match ban, instead of three.

The suspension doesn’t apply in European competition, but even if he hadn’t finished serving this suspension, he was going to start here anyway, just for the cause of squad rotation.

Finally, Luke Shaw remains a doubt, as he continues his recovery from the thigh injury he suffered against Brentford last week.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories