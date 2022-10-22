The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Chelsea 1, United 1 News and Notes: Casemiro, McTominay

By Leave a Comment

Share

How would one describe a match that was goalless for the first 87 minutes, but then saw both sides score during a six minute span within the final nine? Well, the announcer for NBC Sports, calling the Chelsea-Manchester United game described the score draw as:

“a game of technique and tactic, of cerebral nuance…burst into dramatic life to create a melodramatic climax.” (for the Chelsea side of the news and notes go here)

Couldn’t agree more! As the two sides ended up “sharing the spoils.” Take a look at the video above, you’ll see that United’s loan goal, which came courtesy of a brilliant Casemiro header, was achieved ” by a hair’s breath, mere millimeters.”

You know the rules- the entire ball needs to be over the line, for it to count as a goal. Even if it’s over the line by the slimmest of margins, it is still indeed a scoring strike.

The goal ended a streak of 10 consecutive hours of scoreless playing time for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. It was also the first goal in United shirt for Casemiro.

Chelsea’s goal came via a penalty, which was set up by a Scott McTominay red card. As you can see from the photos above and below, it was a pretty clear and obvious foul.

His challenge on Armando Broja was blatantly illegal. There was no grey area about it.

After the match, Scott McTominay was seen giving Casemiro a big, powerful hug. Can you blame him?

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd NetworkFollow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.