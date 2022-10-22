Chelsea 1, United 1 News and Notes: Casemiro, McTominay

How would one describe a match that was goalless for the first 87 minutes, but then saw both sides score during a six minute span within the final nine? Well, the announcer for NBC Sports, calling the Chelsea-Manchester United game described the score draw as:

“a game of technique and tactic, of cerebral nuance…burst into dramatic life to create a melodramatic climax.” (for the Chelsea side of the news and notes go here)

I AM CASEMIRO HEAR ME ROARRR pic.twitter.com/4AlN1Tr7eq — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 22, 2022

Couldn’t agree more! As the two sides ended up “sharing the spoils.” Take a look at the video above, you’ll see that United’s loan goal, which came courtesy of a brilliant Casemiro header, was achieved ” by a hair’s breath, mere millimeters.”

You know the rules- the entire ball needs to be over the line, for it to count as a goal. Even if it’s over the line by the slimmest of margins, it is still indeed a scoring strike.

The goal ended a streak of 10 consecutive hours of scoreless playing time for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. It was also the first goal in United shirt for Casemiro.

Today showed the huge cap between 5 time UCL winner Casemiro and trophyless Mctominay. One scored a clutch goal and one gave a stupid penalty away. Never compare them again. pic.twitter.com/B9xz09EMQc — UCL Comes (@IconicManUtd) October 22, 2022

Chelsea’s goal came via a penalty, which was set up by a Scott McTominay red card. As you can see from the photos above and below, it was a pretty clear and obvious foul.

His challenge on Armando Broja was blatantly illegal. There was no grey area about it.

No, that is a penalty for Chelsea. Glad to see the officials finally punishing one of McTominay’s many bozo moments pic.twitter.com/mqRbdp7NPN — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) October 22, 2022

After the match, Scott McTominay was seen giving Casemiro a big, powerful hug. Can you blame him?

