The next match can’t come fast enough for Manchester United and their fans. The only reaction you can truly have to that 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool on Sunday is the famous Krusty the Klown GIF, where he astonishingly exclaims “what the hell was that.”

That was in response to The Simpsons character watching the cartoon within a cartoon “Worker & Parasite,” also known as “Eastern Europe’s favorite cat and mouse team.” That was way more fun to watch than Sunday’s “match.”

Manchester United vs Real Betis FYIs

Kick: Thurs, March 9, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 1/2

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is the first ever meeting between the two sides

Stat Pack: United are undefeated (W4D4) in the first leg of their last eight European knockout round ties

Man United Team News

Casemiro is one of the major reasons why United got their asses handed to them so badly this past weekend. The midfield maestro had previously been a revelation, and key to the club’s overall turnaround.

The usually stellar Brazilian was very much off his game, and that was because he wasn’t fully fit. Casemiro is an injury doubt here, according to ESPN (h/t Manchester Evening News).

Victor Lindelof meanwhile, missed out on the rout (good for him) due to an unspecified knock. Finally, manager Erik ten Hag won’t provide a public time table on the return of Anthony Martial.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

