Casemiro Scores Crucial Goal in Breathtaking Fashion

What a signing Casemiro has proven to be. While many thought the transfer fee paid for the Brazilian midfield maestro was exorbitant, back in the summer, he’s proven his worth and then some.

He’s given them exactly what they needed, in the holding/defensive midfield, all season long. He may have also helped clinch a Champions League berth with this breath-taking goal.

Wow! back-footed, almost a bicycle kick. What an amazing angle taken by the former Real Madrid man. Let’s take a look at that again:

As of now, this is the only goal in the game, and if stands up, then you have a 1-0 win at AFC Bournemouth for Manchester United. And with Aston Villa currently beating Liverpool 1-0, at press time, these results would mean the top four race is over, and United are in.

So this Casemiro goal, in addition to being a thing of aesthetic beauty, could prove to be a Champions League qualification clincher.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

