If you’re wondering who is going to be in the Manchester United starting XI tonight when they take on Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League, well it appears that manager Erik ten Hag has revealed a couple of them. Despite United being up 4-1 on aggregate, and all but certain to progress through to the quarterfinals, Ten Hag said midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will feature.

They will play despite the risk of yellow card accumulation, and thus suspension occurring for both.

“They will play both because it’s a very good opponent,” Ten Hag said to the media yesterday. “Last week we had a good result but you need your best players, we need a result, we need a win.”

Despite being able to enter this match on cruise control, Ten Hag is not really one to ease off the gas. He likes to go close to full bore almost all the time. So that explains the inclusion of Bruno Fernandes.

The rationale for playing Casemiro is much more simple. Given that he’s facing a four match ban now domestically, this is the only competition that he’s eligible to feature in until mid-April.

He definitely should play here in order to stay fresh, not get rusty, and give a rest to the other holding midfielders who be playing in his stead on the domestic front.

