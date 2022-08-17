Manchester United have a ton of work to do before the summer transfer window ends, and not a lot of time to get it done. They remain no closer to solving their two biggest problem areas- center midfield and forward. For the former position group, the next target is now Real Madrid star Casemiro.

At the latter position group, the wish list is now led by Atletico Madrid man Matheus Cunha. So this all has a very Madrid feel to it, as United move on from the next two targets who didn’t materialize into done deals.

You heard about Marko Arnautovic not working out, and how that’s really a blessing in disguise for the club. The same could be said in regard to Adrien Rabiot, who it turns out wasn’t meant to be either. United pulled out of the Arnautovic negotiations when they saw just how much backlash the idea inspired.

They ceased their pursuit of Rabiot due to his salary demands. His mom, who is also his agent is infamous for being difficult to deal with and she demanded her son make money than United were willing to pay.

This despite the club’s willingness to give him both a raise over his current salary at Juventus and make him one of the side’s highest paid players.

So now it’s on to Casemiro who is considered a longshot at best, but the 30-year-old hasn’t ruled out the idea entirely. It all depends on where and how he fits in at Madrid this season. If the Brazilian isn’t going to be a first team regular, then perhaps he best moves on.

Finally, shifting to another Brazilian, and circling back to Cunha.

Manchester United had direct talks with Matheus Cunha’s agents as with many others in the last few days. No agreement reached with Atletico Madrid as things stand. ?? #MUFC Atletico want more than €50m to sell Cunha this summer. pic.twitter.com/CxPPyPH3Ma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

TalkSPORT reported on Monday night that United were supposedly ‘closing in’ on a deal for about £42 million.

According to multiple reports, he has told Manchester United he has no interest in joining them this summer. So…so much for that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

