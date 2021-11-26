Michael Carrick, at a news conference today, confirmed that he’ll still be in charge when Manchester United visit Chelsea FC on Sunday. Beyond this weekend, it appears that Ralf Rangnick will replace Carrick, to serve as the interim manager until the end of the season
The 63-year-old will depart from his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, but apparently this deal is still not signed, sealed and delivered, as of press time.
Manchester United at Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Sun Nov 28, 4:30, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 61% Draw 22% Manchester United 17%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 1st, 29pts, WDWWW Manchester United 8th, 17pts, LLWLL
United Team News
It’s looking like Rangnick ‘s first match as United caretaker manager could come versus Arsenal on Dec. 2 instead. Elsewhere, Mason Greenwood remains out due to testing positive for COVID-19, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still missing due to thigh injuries.
Edinson Cavani (match fitness) and Luke Shaw (head) are doubtful while Harry Maguire is suspended after drawing red at Watford last Saturday. In other words, there will be some selection issues for Carrick in this one.
Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 0
Chelsea are heavily favored at -176, while United are substantial underdogs at +450. A draw can be had for +300, but we’re making the safe and conservative pick here.
