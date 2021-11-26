United Team News at Chelsea: Ragnick, Carrick, Greenwood, Shaw, Cavani

November 26, 2021 By 1 Comment
Share

Michael Carrick, at a news conference today, confirmed that he’ll still be in charge when Manchester United visit Chelsea FC on Sunday. Beyond this weekend, it appears that Ralf Rangnick will replace Carrick, to serve as the interim manager until the end of the season

The 63-year-old will depart from his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, but apparently this deal is still not signed, sealed and delivered, as of press time.

Manchester United at Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sun Nov 28, 4:30, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions:   Chelsea    Manchester United

Team News:  Chelsea    Manchester United

Premier League Preview Podcast: go here

Google Result Probability:  Chelsea win 61%  Draw 22%  Manchester United 17%

PL Standing, Form Guide:   Chelsea 1st, 29pts, WDWWW   Manchester United 8th, 17pts, LLWLL

United Team News

It’s looking like Rangnick ‘s first match as United caretaker manager could come versus Arsenal on Dec. 2 instead. Elsewhere, Mason Greenwood remains out due to testing positive for COVID-19, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still missing due to thigh injuries.

Edinson Cavani (match fitness) and Luke Shaw (head) are doubtful while Harry Maguire is suspended after drawing red at Watford last Saturday. In other words, there will be some selection issues for Carrick in this one.

Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 0

Chelsea are heavily favored at -176, while United are substantial underdogs at +450. A draw can be had for +300, but we’re making the safe and conservative pick here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Comments

  1. Gasbyjay says
    November 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM

    Chel 4 vs 0 Manu

Speak Your Mind