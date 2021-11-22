United at Villarreal Team News: Carrick, Greenwood, Cavani, Shaw

The biggest news in all of the soccer/football world right now is of course regime change at Manchester United. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exit interview was published, the statement posted and now it’s time to move on; hopefully to something better.
Here is a link to four potential replacement candidates. In the interim, Michael Carrick takes over, and his first game is one that has actually been flagged as a high security risk by the Spanish government. They’ll be at Villarreal, in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Manchester United at Villarreal (UCL Group Stage) FYIs
Kickoff: Tue Nov 23, 5:45pm Old Trafford
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Champions League Form Guide: United DWWD Villarreal DLWW
Champions League Standings: United 1st, 7pts Villarreal 7pts
Let’s take a look at what team news concerns Carrick will have here in terms of managing his team.
Mason Greenwood is out, having tested positive for the coronavirus while Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are also sidelined, but in their case, it’s due to long term injuries. Edinson Cavani is a doubt due to a tendon issue while the same could be said for Luke Shaw, because of concussion protocol.
Google matchup predictor index gives Villarreal a 34% chance of winning this rematch of last season’s Europa League Final. It’s 27% for a draw, 39% for a United win.
The winner is near certain to go through to the knockout round, while a draw could see both teams still in pretty good position to move on.
Prediction: United 2, Villarreal 1
New manager bounce, right?
