Michael Carrick Confirms Departure from United After 15 Seasons

For Michael Carrick, it’s not just his time as interim manager at Manchester United that’s coming to an end. His entire stay with the club, which lasted 15 years, is now over. Both he and the club made the announcement tonight, after United beat Arsenal 3-2 at home.
“My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career,” Carrick said in a statement. “When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.
“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.”
Carrick won two of his three matches (Villarreal in the UCL, and today against the Gunners) in charge, on a caretaker basis. The third was a draw at league leading Chelsea. Carrick is departing as Ralf Rangnick now takes over as interim boss.
Said team captain Harry Maguire of the former midfielder’s departure:
“He just spoke to us in the dressing room, an emotional dressing room really, as he’s been a big part of this club for a large number of years as a player but also as a coach.”
“He’s been a great player for this club, a legend at the club, he’s won everything at the club and he’s been a fantastic servant in terms of his coaching.”
United will next take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, in their next league fixture.
