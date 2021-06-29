Manchester United Transfer Talk: Eduardo Camavinga, Raphael Varane

Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. The latest updates on that situation can be found here.
In this post, we’ll cover one long time target, in Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane, and one newer name to the rumor mill, Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. We’ll start with the former, who is also on the radar of Chelsea right now. Yes, United vs. Chelsea in the summer transfer market, it’s a classic rivalry that is once again being renewed.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also said to be keen, per a report from ABC in Spain. However, a report in the Independent claims Varane “wants to join” United this summer. It states that he believes the time is right for him to move on in his career, as he’s got just one year remaining on his current contract.
Varane, 28, reportedly wants a new deal worth up to £400,000-a-week and it looks unlikely he will receive that at Real Madrid. Meanwhile Football London cite:
“Spanish broadcaster Josep Pedrerol revealed on El Chingruito TV that Madrid are assuming Varane will leave the club and will accept a bid of around 60million euros (£51.8m)”
Madrid are said to be lining up a long term replacement for the Frenchman. Even when United finally close the Sancho deal, the reality will remain- centreback is their biggest area of need. Varane could fill the void.
The next item also covers an outfield player with one year left on his deal, who is unlikely to re-sign in Camavinga. The Daily Mail reports that United have sent their people to contact the Ligue 1 club, in order to try and strike a deal that would potentially be worth €60m for the 18-year-old.
United will face plenty of competition for the young star in the making, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on the Angolan.
