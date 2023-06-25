Moises Caicedo Top Target of Man United, Brighton Want £80m

Manchester United are ramping up their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, after having ended their Mason Mount pursuit. Chelsea just would not concede on their price target for Mount, so United walked away from the discussion.

Now they’re after Caicedo, who happens to be a prime target of…..wait for it….Chelsea.

Which makes it sound like United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to get the last laugh on Stamford Bridge. The Ecuadorian midfield maestro is also a prime target of Arsenal, so I guess we’ll see what happens in this three way bidding war of big six clubs.

According to the Express:

“Brighton supposedly want £80m for Ecuador sensation Caicedo, whose performances in the Premier League last term caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.”

Chelsea, reportedly, will not pay that price while Arsenal are going all in on Declan Rice. Neither London club is a major threat, which kind of means that United have a wide open shot at the 21-year-old Seagulls star.

And United are in talks, according to The Athletic, so hopefully soon they can nab him, and we’ll finally have the first signing of United’s summer window.

And always remember this video, which is indeed more than a couple years old and from when Caicedo was at a different point in his career, but still, it is what it is :

Moises Caicedo: “My dream is to play for Manchester United” ?#mufc pic.twitter.com/InhZX2ZlE3 — The Transfer Insider (@Transferintel) June 25, 2023

United did the absolute right thing in dropping out of the bidding for Mount. Chelsea wanted close to £70m for Mount, when you compute the total, including add-ons. Why not just spent 10 million more and get Caicedo instead? It is a better deal.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories