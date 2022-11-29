Man United Transfer Talk: Caicedo, Bellingham, Gakpo

Manchester United are off for a long time, on the World Cup break, so now is the perfect time to talk some transfer rumors. There are a couple United friendlies between now and when the Premier League season resumes, but for the most part it is now silly season.

Let’s embrace it, by starting with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who United are now reportedly in the hunt for.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany, who report that United are highly interested in the 21-year-old Ecuador international, who scored against Senegal at this World Cup.

Arch-rivals Liverpool are also monitoring his situation, as a fee of £80 million is what it will supposedly take to get his signature.

Elsewhere Cody Gakpo continues to tear it up at this World Cup, scoring three goals in three group stage games. Gakpo netted today as the Netherlands crushed host Qatar 2-0, to book their place in the knockout rounds.

As was chronicled in the summer, United are very interested in signing the scoring sensation. Erik ten Hag, utilizing his strong connections to everything Dutch football, hopes to get this deal with PSV Eindhoven over the line as soon as it is possible to do so.

More on that here, and again here. Finally, United are one of the many big money clubs that are keen on Jude Bellingham this summer. The Borussia Dortmund midfield maestro and next big thing in English football is wanted by City, Chelsea and Liverpool (who supposedly lead the way).

Real Madrid are in too. And we covered that over at this link.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

