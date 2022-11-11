Manchester United Draw Burnley FC in EFL Cup 4th Round

Manchester United exacted some revenge on Aston Villa last night, ousting them from the EFL Cup in the third round, 4-2. The cup elimination result was payback for last week’s Premier League fixture, which saw Villa shockingly upset United 3-1. United will next take on Fulham in the league, this Sunday, and the preview material for that contest is below.

Thursday night also saw United, as well as everyone else, learn their fate for the fourth round of the EFL Cup. They’ll take on Burnley FC, who have recently been up in the top flight, but now reside in the Championship.

Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: 4:30pm GMT, Sun. Nov 13, Craven Cottage

The full slate is below, with the obvious headliner, Manchester City versus Liverpool glaringly standing out among the rest. Liverpool and City have been on their own separate plane, these past few years, when it comes to finishing at the top of the Premier League table. They have certainly played a lot of meaningful matches, across all competitions, recently, and the League Cup is no different.

Liverpool are the current holders of the silverware, with Man City having taken the title in the four previous tournaments before last season.

Full Carabao Cup 4th round draw

Wolves vs. Gillingham

Southampton vs. Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Burnley FC

MK Dons vs. Leicester City

Charlton Athletic vs. Brighton

It is worth noting, for sure, how these matches will be played during week that commences on December 19. That’s important to note given how the World Cup final date is December 18.

