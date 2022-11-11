Manchester United Draw Burnley FC in EFL Cup 4th Round

Manchester United exacted some revenge on Aston Villa last night, ousting them from the EFL Cup in the third round, 4-2. The cup elimination result was payback for last week’s Premier League fixture, which saw Villa shockingly upset United 3-1. United will next take on Fulham in the league, this Sunday, and the preview material for that contest is below.
Thursday night also saw United, as well as everyone else, learn their fate for the fourth round of the EFL Cup. They’ll take on Burnley FC, who have recently been up in the top flight, but now reside in the Championship.
Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30pm GMT, Sun. Nov 13, Craven Cottage
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Man United Starting XI Prediction: go here
After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify
The full slate is below, with the obvious headliner, Manchester City versus Liverpool glaringly standing out among the rest. Liverpool and City have been on their own separate plane, these past few years, when it comes to finishing at the top of the Premier League table. They have certainly played a lot of meaningful matches, across all competitions, recently, and the League Cup is no different.
Liverpool are the current holders of the silverware, with Man City having taken the title in the four previous tournaments before last season.
Full Carabao Cup 4th round draw
Wolves vs. Gillingham
Southampton vs. Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers vs. Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Burnley FC
MK Dons vs. Leicester City
Charlton Athletic vs. Brighton
It is worth noting, for sure, how these matches will be played during week that commences on December 19. That’s important to note given how the World Cup final date is December 18.
Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Leave a Reply