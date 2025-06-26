Bryan Mbeumo Finalizing £65 Transfer to Manchester United

Get ready, as Manchester United have beefed up their attack this summer. A breakthrough has been reached, in the transfer negotiations with Brentford FC, for striker Bryan Mbeumo. According to various reports, an agreement has been reached on the transfer fee (always the most important part of any transaction), and so all that remains is the medical evaluation and the contract signing.

Having seen their first bid rejected, United bid for Mbeumo, a 25-year-old Cameroonian international, a second time.

Manchester United are closing in on Bryan Mbeumo, as revealed earlier with @alex_crook. Add-ons being finalised with total package exceeding £60m. Mbeumo is waiting for permission to undergo a medical.👇 https://t.co/NPWgLn3tNN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 25, 2025

And now they’re reportedly finalizing a package deal worth about £65m. Combine that sum with the £62.5m they spent on Matheus Cunha, and now you’re looking at close to £130m for two new strikers. So thus you would have an attack that has Mbeumo, Cunha, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes all available for selection.

Can’t argue with that! So to balance this out, to even up the financial ledger and have playing time available, United still need to jettison their surplus to requirement players.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are all on their way out, and we just covered that here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

