Bruno Fernandes Can be United’s X-Factor Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Perhaps midfielder Bruno Fernandes is exactly what Manchester United needs to get over the top and back into the top four. The Spaniard didn’t join up at Old Trafford until very late in the January transfer window, which was a shame because the club pursued him early in the window.
He was also linked to the club last summer, but United weren’t able to get a deal done. However, he’s here now, better late than never, and the early returns show that he might be worth every bit of the 68 million pounds that was paid for him. Fernandes said it was Cristiano Ronaldo who inspired him to join United, and with a role model like that, you got to heed his advice.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees no reason to limit the role of his new player. He believes Fernandes can provide a multitude of needs for his side.
“We feel we’ve added some X Factor quality with Bruno,” said Solskjaer.
‘The addition of Bruno gives us a bit of a different flavor. He likes to play forward passes and take risks, which a Manchester United player should do. His imagination and his overview, picture, is a couple of seconds ahead of many players.”
“It is one of his strengths he knows what he wants to do. He can change his mind in a split-second. That composure has been important. I think Bruno will only improve by coming here to a stronger league, stronger opponents and stronger teammates, getting used to us.”
Midfield was United’s weakest position group most of this season, but Fernandes has made it a strength, and in the process improved the other position groups as well. OGS believes he could become that x-factor.
“We want to develop that x-factor,” the Norwegian continued.
“He’s come in and impressed everyone but we don’t want to put a limit on what he can do.”
Manchester United at Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 2/2 FYIs (Aggregate 1-1)
February 27, 5:55 pm, Old Trafford
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
United team news: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 2
Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Club Brugge 0
Brugge have never won an away match in England, losing 10 and drawing two. Don’t see that streak ending here. It’s also worth noting that United are unbeaten in their last 12 UEL home games.
