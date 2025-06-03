Manchester United Transfer Talk: Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho

And just like that, one of the most interesting, if not THE most interesting transfer sagas of the summer is now over. Bruno Fernandes will not be moving to Al Hilal, of the Saudi Pro League, £100 million after all. It’s not Manchester United or Al Hilal who nixed this potential transaction, it’s the Portugese midfielder himself.

Despite the massive increase in paygrade that was being made available to him, he’ll stay put.

According to ESPN, Al Hilal “were willing to pay around £100 million ($135m) for Fernandes and put together a wage package that would have significantly increased his salary.”

Or as Fabrizio Romano put it: “Despite crazy contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing football in Europe. Man United captain wants to play at top level in Europe. Decision made.”

Bruno Fernandes must really like being at United, because he decided to stay put, despite the fact that they will have no UEFA competition at all to participate in this upcoming season.

Elsewhere Jadon Sancho is now officially a Manchester United player again. So much for that loan deal at Chelsea turning into a permanent one.

ESPN FC reports that Chelsea must now pay a £5 million ($6.7m) penalty to break their contract with United, a deal that included a clause obligating the southwest London club to buy Sancho for a fee of about £25m.

Fab has more below:

🚨 BREAKING: Jadon Sancho leaves Chelsea as there’s no agreement on personal terms. Chelsea will pay £5m penalty clause and Jadon returns to Manchester United, as @TheAthleticFC reports. Story over between Sancho and #CFC, now ready for new move in the summer window. pic.twitter.com/hlIbghL8az — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2025

So where does Sancho go now? Well, Erik ten Hag is now gone, and he was the main reason that the English winger had to leave MUFC. But Ten Hag’s exit doesn’t open the door to Sancho revitalizing his United career.

During the second half of the 2023-24 season, United sent him out on loan to the club they bought him from in 2021, Borussia Dortmund. United bought him from BVB for £73m, now, four years later, Chelsea don’t even value him at a level 1/3 of that price!

That tells you the trajectory of his career right there.

Maybe his next stop is the Saudi Pro League, or MLS?

